None of us will ever grow up to be any part of a ruling family. Some duke isn’t going to meet you in a bar and sweep you off your feet, making sure your life is permanently attached to some amazing legacy. What you can do is make yourself into some kind of super talent, allowing your abilities and what you excel in to bring you to those heights, like in Vic Mensa’s new “Married To The King” freestyle. It’s a stream of what we like out of Vic: pure, unadulterated bars.