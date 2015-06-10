Holy Shit, Watch Vic Mensa and Kanye West’s “U Mad” Video

Oooooooohhhhhhh like we weren’t excited for this video!!!!! We here at Noisey have been super fucking amped about Vic Mensa and Kanye West’s collaboration ever since we heard the very first whispers of it—and once those whispers turned into us screaming our lungs out we got even more excited. Since “U Mad” is a song that makes us go insane and light stuff on fire, it’s appropriate that the video features Vic going off in a straitjacket while a bunch of dudes weld shit behind him.

And then Kanye shows up in the above sweet as fuck Donda shirt, Vic goes crazy sans straightjacket, and flames fly everywhere and a bunch of Save Money dudes are there and OK cool holy shit this is awesome check it out below:

