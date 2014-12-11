VICE After Dark with John Lurie – Episode 3



It’s the third episode of VICE After Dark with John Lurie, a live internet radio show hosted by cult icon John Lurie. You know John. He’s the guy from Fishing with John, all those Jim Jarmusch movies, the band the Lounge Lizards, and the creator of the fictional musician Marvin Pontiac. John’s priority for the last 12 years has been ​his paintings.

Tonight’s episode is all about getting in over your head. Biting off more than you can chew. Everyone does it, and it often leads to crippling embarrassment.

Speaking of chewing, if you have any food that is really CRUNCHY in your refrigerator or cupboard, make sure to call in for an exciting musical experiment.

If you missed the last episode, featuring Steve Buscemi and Evan Lurie, you can listen to it ​here.​

