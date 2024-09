Rosemary’s Baby is the reigning champ of psychological terrors. The film finds Mia Farrow as a young mother-to-be who believes that everyone is hatching a satanic plot against her and her baby. In this documentary, director Roman Polanski, actress Mia Farrow, and producer Bob Evans battle back and forth about the inception and completion of the iconic film.

This doc has it all: Frank Sinatra dissing Mia, top-secret casting wishes, and behind-the-scenes fights.