VICE and the Criterion Collection Present: Sarah Polley and Greta Gerwig on ‘Frances Ha’

Frances Ha is a magnificent film that feels like French new wave by way of New York City (even though the character does go to France). Poignant, humorous, heartbreaking, and extremely relatable, Greta Gerwig gives a career-defining performance as the titular character in a role she co-wrote with director Noah Baumbach.

In this short doc about Frances Ha, acclaimed actress and director Sarah Polley gets real with Gerwig on the penetrating loneliness of New York City and how shitty it is to live an unstable life in your late 20s.