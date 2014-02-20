VICE Does New York Fashion Week

Fashion Week is like a cosplay convention for the kids who fetishised copies of i-D growing up instead of anime tentacle porn. During the fall/winter runway shows of designers Hood by Air, Eckhaus Latta and Jeremy Scott at MADE Fashion Week, we chatted it up with a bunch of fashion’s lovable weirdos. We asked everyone from musicians like Le1f and Princess Nokia to designers like Luar Zepol a bunch of questions that touched on everything from what food was in their belly to what they were using to cover up their genitals. Things got a little zany, but that’s to be expected at event an where people are trying to look like a “post-apocalyptic drug dealer”.