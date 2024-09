Old-school disco pop is making a big comeback right now thanks in large part to artists like Blood Orange and Twin Shadow. Jamil Rashad, also known as Boulevards, follows in the same tradition. He conjures up his inner Freddy Mercury and MJ in this new track, “Forgot to Mention,” which sounds like it’s made to be listened to while wearing leather pants and sweating joyously.

Band photo by Andriana Gilroy.

