VICE Exclusive: Listen to Earthly’s Fractured Electronica in Their New Song, ‘RGB’

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class=”redactor-invisible-space”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

There are still people out there figuring out ways to make interesting music in 2015 while staying within the normal confines of the electronic music palette. The Alabama-based tape label Noumenal Loom has built up a name for themselves by tracking down and championing these people. Earthy, whose new album Days will drop June 24, is their most recent find.

Earthy—Edaan Brook and Brint Hansen—fuse fragmented beats with vocal samples and found sounds, building complex nets of textures out of half-sung syllables and the sound of cans opening. This song, “RGB,” is from the upcoming record, which marks Noumenal’s Loom’s first foray into vinyl. It makes you feel like you’re playing a video game adaptation of a Miyazaki movie. Check it out.

Videos by VICE

Preorder the duo’s album here.