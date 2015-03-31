VICE Exclusive: The Danger Boys Stumble Around Naked in Their New Video

It’s hard to pin a genre on the Danger Boys. Their debut album jumps from R&B to punk to psychedelia to electronic jams without warning. Somehow it doesn’t come off as abrupt or forced, which is why it makes sense that the album was mastered by Ween’s Andrew Weiss—like Ween, the Danger Boys are masters of pastiche. The record is stuffed with twisted reimaginings of the Modern Lovers, Mac Demarco, Of Montreal, and probably peaks with a really terrifying song called “Nature Boy” that sounds like Tool trying to write a reggae track.

The Danger Boys’ lead single, “Argentina,” is a strange and catchy slacker R&B tune. It doesn’t sound like anything else on the album, but none of the songs do. In the video, one of the D-Boys pines for a fair maiden on a beach while staggering down the boardwalk in his tighty-whiteys. He’s also carrying a chair. It’s bizarre and captivating, just like the song.

Watch it and then listen to their full album below, via Bandcamp. It just dropped today.