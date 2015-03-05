VICE
VICE Exclusive: Watch a Video from Looper, the Belle and Sebastian Side Project

In the late 90s, Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart David and his wife Karn David began collaborating at Glasglow art shows. That collaboration grew into a project called Looper, which released a single on Subpop, and things kept going from there. Now, almost two decades later, Looper is releasing a five-CD career-spanning box set on April 14, via Mute.

Belle & Sebastian are twee and cute and all, but Looper’s track “Mondo 77” shies away from that. It’s a catchy, minimalist dance tune, and the new video pairs it with some found footage of weird shit, like little kids twirling ribbons and people dancing to disco. It’s a good time all around.

Preorder the Looper box set here.

