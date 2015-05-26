VICE Meets Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Anas Aremeyaw Anas is the controversial Ghanian investigative journalist who’s broken dozens of stories of corruption and organised crime in West Africa. He’s also the subject of a new documentary, Chameleon, by Ryan Mullins, which follows Anas through his extensive undercover investigations that include everything from disguises, button cam surveillance, and a prosthetic severed albino arm. In a rare interview, VICE senior editor Raf Katigbak sits down with Anas to find out what drives his single-minded mission to bring justice to his country, the state of journalism in Africa, and how he responds to critics who question his methods.

Chameleon will have its US premiere at the Brooklyn Film Festival on the 31st of May.