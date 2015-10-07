Victoria Will Be Australia’s First State to Legalise Medical Weed

Image via

It’s happened. On Tuesday the office of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced that the state will implement a legal framework around legal medicinal cannabis.

“I’ve seen first-hand how medicinal cannabis can change people’s lives,” said Premier Andrews. “This landmark reform means Victorian families will no longer have to decide between breaking the law and watching their child suffer.”

Statewide sales are set to commence by 2017, with children suffering severe epilepsy granted priority access. Of course 2017 is a while away but state legislation is still yet to be written, and permission is yet to be granted by the Federal Government.

This has been a long time coming. In 1926 the Commonwealth Government first banned the importation, production, or sale of cannabis, followed by Victoria in 1927. Since then sporadic calls for decriminalisation have fallen on deaf ears. South Australia was the only state to wind laws back in 1987, followed by the ACT in 1993. Victoria will be the first state nationally to both manufacture and sell products containing THC in a similar process to the distribution of methadone.

This move began life as a Labor election promise, resulting in the Victorian Law Reform Commission (VLRC) endorsing the legalisation of medical weed with a report on August 31. Tasked with examining the effectiveness of all sort of laws, the VLRC advised that although remedial claims around marijuana can be exaggerated, the plant “has therapeutic potential.”

The report went on to list 42 recommendations on how to best distribute the drug, with a total of 40 to be adopted by the Government. These include restricting sales exclusively to people suffering multiple sclerosis, chronic pain from cancer, HIV or AIDS (or the treatment thereof), or seizures resulting from epilepsy. It also highlighted that pot will only be grown by vetted farmers under a strict licensing system, much in the same way opium poppies are grown in Tasmania.

The licensing and regulation of growers will fall to the Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources, with a new office to be formed beneath their umbrella.

The Victorian Minister for Health, Jill Hennessy, also marked the occasion with the same upbeat statement as the premier. “Victoria is leading the way on legalising medicinal cannabis because we know the difference it can make to a patient’s quality of life,” she wrote. “We know the evidence is growing in support of it as a treatment option in exceptional circumstances.”

Despite this, both the premier and Ms Hennessy have been conscious to highlight the health dangers of marijuana, and affirm that Victoria won’t legalise recreational use.

As mentioned, the next major hurdle to be cleared will be a green light from the Federal Government, as Australia is a signatory to international rules surrounding the production and sale of marijuana. After that a number of state legislative changes will be required, including a clause that will allow people to drive with small quantities of THC in their systems. Other laws will need changing include the Narcotic Drugs Act, the Therapeutic Goods Ac, as well as various quarantine and customs laws.

All this will all cost quite large sums of public money but with most polls showing medical marijuana to be an election winner , Premier Andrews is understandably happy to fork out. As he said, “there will be a cost involved, there is not doubt about that. It is not about dollars and cents, it is about saving lives.”

