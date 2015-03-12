Björk Premieres the Video For “Lionsong” on Noisey

One of the most unforgettable and foreboding tracks on Björk’s latest record Vulnicura, “Lionsong”, has been given visual accompaniment from the spikey hivemind of Bjork and her longtime collaborators, Dutch creative duo Inez & Vinoodh.

The video is drenched in a dark other-worldliness, with Bjork’s body features warped to look almost tentacular. And the capricious mood of the track is perfectly encapsulated in the recurring image of an abnormal heart beating like a caged bird in a shroud of infinite blackness.

Videos by VICE

Of the video, Inez & Vinoodh said: “Björk’s character for ‘Lionsong’ had to be smooth like a spider waiting in her web and seductive like a Balinese dancer cast in bronze. She is seen as if under a microscope, baring her heart while luring us inside the bloody galaxy of her own wound.”

This is the first video from Vulnicura and you can watch our exclusive premiere below:

Vulnicura is available now on One Little Indian Records