Watch Laura Marling Go Electric in the Video For “False Hope”

We went round Laura Marling’s home last week, which is why we have the above photo of her rifling through her favorite records. She spent the last two years in America, totally losing her mind and then finding it again in a series of experiences that inspired her new record Short Movie. Over two hours, she indulged us with stories of failed attempts to get waitressing jobs, hanging out with cults, learning tarot, living with hippes, obsessing over psychomagic shamanism, the lost youth of LA, and giving up on music. You can read the full story here.

For now though, we’re premiering the first proper music video from Short Movie—a powerful and electrified performance of the heavy new single “False Hope.” Enjoy.



Catch Laura Marling in Copenhagen in May.

Pre-order Laura’s new album here.