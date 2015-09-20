Viet Cong Finally Decide “Viet Cong” Is a Problematic Band Name



Canadian post-punks Viet Cong made a good album in January’s hellish but hooky Viet Cong, but the conversation around them quicky shifted from the sweet, chilly sonics on record to the pressure points touched on by their choice of name. For the historically uninclined, the original Viet Cong were Vietnam’s National Liberation Front, a communist North Vietnamese organisation that often used bloody means to promote unrest in the South when the country was split in two after the First Indochina War. White Canadians dudes using the name to hawk indie rock tunes pushed a lot of buttons, inspiring a show cancellation and a months-long debate involving everyone from bloggers to Viet Cong’s peers to post-punk legends. (From Joy Division to Gang of Four, prickly names are part and parcel of post-punk tradition, it seems.) The band confessed to fielding numerous pleas from offended Vietnamese parties about the name but stuck to their guns.

Apparently that’s changing now, as this weekend the band released a statement signifying their intent to rethink the name. “We’ve been listening, talking and having lots of valuable conversations with the members of the Vietnamese community about the name,” read a note posted this weekend to the official Viet Cong Facebook page. “Through this dialogue and hearing about what the name means to so many people, we have decided we will be changing the name of our band. Art and music are about creative expression. However, our band name is not our cause, and we are not going to fight for it. This is not what our band is about.”

There’s no indication of what the new name might be, but changing it is an adult move that hopefully will allow the band to move forward in winning people over with music rather than hurting them with careless transgression. Check out the soon-to-be-band-formerly-known-as-Viet-Cong’s full statement here.