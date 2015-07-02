Watch Vince Staples Tear Up Last Night’s Performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Have you listened to Vince Staples’ new record Summertime 06 yet? It’s a dense, engrossing, heavy work full of songs that will appeal to anyone who likes good shit. We’ve been super excited about it for a while, and now that it’s out, we’re really stoked about all the shows and promotion he’s going to be doing. Exhibit A: last night’s preformance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he tore the place down and broadcast “Señorita” to the world.

Vince was all over the place, and his rendition of the song was flawless. The entire crowd went in harder than you’d expect from a TV crowd, jumping around during the chorus, which intensified the atmosphere. You better hope Vince comes to your town soon.

Videos by VICE

Check out the video below, and read more on why we love him so much right here.

Follow John Hill on Twitter.