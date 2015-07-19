Vince Staples Gets Arrested, Booked, and Interrogated in the “Norf Norf” Video

If you haven’t yet been indoctrinated into the excellence of Vince Staples new Summertime ’06, he just released a video for the Clams Casino produced album highlight “Norf Norf.” The mortifying somberness of the “Senorita” video is still very much in place, but “Norf Norf” pushes the lens from violence on the streets into the criminal justice system. It starts off with Vince rapping from the back seat of a cop car and follows him through processing, closing on the rapper with his feet kicked up inside a prison cell. The officers are hyperagressive and grabby, and the inmates, agitated. Vince keeps a cavalier smirk throughout, like his pride’s all he has left. Watch “Norf Norf” below and read more on Summertime ’06 here.