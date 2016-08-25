Vince Staples’s New EP ‘Prima Donna’ Just Dropped a Day Early and You Can Hear It Right Now

Prima Donna, Vince Staples’s much anticipated follow-up to Summertime ’06, streamed on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show this afternoon, complete with a typically insightful interview with the Californian rapper. It was scheduled to come out tomorrow with “Smile,” the EP’s third track, playing out as Zane Lowe’s World Record today.

But Staples got impatient, apparently. So here, in full, is Prima Donna, all seven tracks of it, all at once. As previously announced, it features guest spots from A$AP Rocky and Kilo Kish, plus production from James Blake, DJ Dahi, and No I.D.

