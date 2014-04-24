Violence and Private Security in South Africa

The high walls, electric fences and private security guards surrounding South Africa’s residences and businesses are as inherent to the country’s landscape as Table Mountain is to Cape Town. And with good reason – South Africa’s 2012–2013 crime statistics were the worst in a decade, with increases in murder, attempted murder, violent armed robbery and carjackings.



Fear of crime has led to a boom in South Africa’s private security industry since Apartheid ended 20 years ago. The field’s quick expansion is largely a result of continued social and economic inequality, increased violence and inept police forces.



VICE News travelled to Cape Town to look at the lifestyle gap between those who can and cannot afford the luxury of safety.