We Spoke to the Crazy Costumed Ozzy Osbourne Fans of Voodoo Fest Day Two

Voodoo Fest 2015’s Halloween night headliner this year was metal god Ozzy Osbourne, so we caught up with a bunch of fans dressed in full regalia for the occasion to see what it is about the Black Sabbath frontman that’s brought them out and hear some stories about the biggest scares of their lives. Photos by Joshua Mellin.

Jack Sparrow, 32, New Orleans

NOISEY: What’s your name?

Jack Sparrow: Jack.

Okay, but what’s your real name?

Sparrow.

What’s the scariest thing that’s ever happened to you?

The Kraken. I’ve seen it once at sea.

Are you excited for Ozzy Osbourne?

We will see if he can still rock. We’ll see if the old man still has it in him.

Do you believe in Voodoo?

That’s why I’m here.



Bald Zombie Guy, 37, New Orleans

Scariest thing that’s ever happened to you?

Greg: Oh, I don’t want to go there.

Come on, tell me!

No, no; I’m not going there. It’s super scary though.

Alright, well do you believe in Voodoo?

If the person doing it believes in it, then yeah, it probably works.

And how do you feel about Ozzy Osbourne?

I grew up listening to him, he rocked. It wasn’t like, my first thing, but, ya know.

Do you think he’s still got it?

[Laughs] No.



Storm Trooper, 26, Tupelo

What’s the scariest thing that’s ever happened to you?

Lauren: I’d have to say a wreck. I don’t get scared too easily, though.

How do you feel about Ozzy Osbourne?

Oh, he is the bee’s knees. I can’t wait to see him.

Do you think he’ll be the best thing at the fest?

Absolutely. He may not be able to talk very well, but I can tell you that he can sing his lungs out.



The Bride (Kill Bill), 19, Covington

What’s the spookiest thing that’s ever happened to you?

Amelia: The other day I got, like kind of stalked in the car … probably the freakiest thing that’s ever happened to me.

Are you going to get a Voodoo doll for that person? Do you believe in Voodoo?

Yeah I probably will. Actually, I’ll probably go Kill Bill on him.

Yeah take his ass out. And how do you feel about Ozzy Osbourne?

Oh I love him. I have to go see him, obviously.

Do you think it’ll be the best thing this weekend?

I think it’ll be the most memorable thing this weekend.

Do you think we’ll make it there through the weather?

I think that Voodoo is the type of crowd that doesn’t give up. So rain, hail, yeah anything; we’re gonna make it.



Hocus Pocus, 21, 22, and 22, Lafayette & Salem

What’s the scariest thing that’s ever happened to you?

Sarah, Savanna, and Mo: Well, our stuff is stuck in that locker right there. So that’s pretty scary.

How do you feel about Ozzy Osbourne?

We are so pumped. We are really excited about it.

Will he end up being the best set of the weekend?

Well, I’m a Florence + the Machine fan.



Wednesday & Pugsley Addams (Addams Family), 31, Atlanta

What’s the spookiest thing that’s ever happened to you?

Nick and Victoria: [Silence] I don’t know!

It’s been a quiet life? Nothing too freaky?

No! Nothing too scary.

Okay so how do you feel about Ozzy Osbourne?

Super excited to see him! I hope he bites the head off a bat still.



Wolf, 21, Graceland

How do you feel about Ozzy Osbourne?

Jude: I’m pumped. I’m kind of hoping there’s a bat involved.

What’s the scariest thing that’s ever happened to you?

My house.

Is it haunted?

Yeah.

Have you seen ghosts there?

Yeah. In pictures.

What do they look like?

Young slaves. One has a knife in his hand in one of the pictures.



Bikini Bunny (with Spartans), 22, Mandeville

Have you been to Voodoo before?

Zack: First time.

Are you liking it so far?

Oh yeah. I’m here for Ozzy.

And what do you love about Ozzy?

One of the best of the ‘80s, if not ever. Top sellin’, at least with Sabbath. And tonight, he’s gonna be with Geezer and Tom Morello and Slash. It’s gonna be dope.

People keep talking to me about him eating the head off of a bat again since it’s Halloween.

He’s not going to do that. That was a mistake.

What’s the spookiest thing that’s ever happened to you?

Dude. Sometimes just walking down the stairs, somebody might jump out at you and scare the shit out of you



Zombie football player and cheerleader, 46, New Orleans

What’s the spookiest thing that’s ever happened to you?

Keith: When I was younger—I grew up in Niagara Falls, Buffalo—we had a haunted house near us that was part of the underground railroad, so there were guarded tunnels and caves in the area where you see some pretty crazy things.

Do you guys believe in Voodoo?

Kathy: I believe in ghosts. I don’t know if I believe in Voodoo, but I definitely believe in ghosts.

Are you guys going to see Ozzy Osbourne tonight?

Both: We are!

Why are you so excited?

Keith: I was a Sabbath fan in the ‘80s, and it’ll be great to see him again.

Kathy: I’d like to see if we can freakin’ understand what he’s saying!



Harley Quinn and Joker, 23 and 24 for Andy , New Orleans and Connecticut

It’s your birthday today? Halloween/Saturday Birthday at Voodo Fest? Happy birthday!

Andy: Thank you!

Sally: It’s a fuckin’ mess.

Are you guys excited for Ozzy?

Both: Yes!

Why?

Andy: Because he’s got Tom Morello and Slash with him too.

Sally: And I wanna see him bite a bat!

What’s the spookiest thing that’s ever happened to you?

Sally: When someone I knew who was close to me died, my entire room smelled like the smoke they used to smoke.



Pope, 17, New Orleans

Are you stoked for Ozzy?

Jason: He’s like, the only reason I’m coming today.

And why are you an Ozzy fan?

I just love his music. I don’t know what it is. I listen to him in the car, and people next to me give me these weird looks.

What’s the spookiest thing that’s ever happened to you?

When I was five or six, my parents put an actual skeleton in my closet and told me to go pick out a shirt. I hate skeletons now.

Chicken, 20, New Orleans

What’s the spookiest thing that’s ever happened to you?

Jared: Someone came into my work at night when I was by myself and raided the place.

Do you believe in Voodoo?

Somewhat, yeah.

You should use it on that asshole that broke into your work.

Probably so.

Are you excited for Ozzy Osbourne?

Yes! That’s the main highlight of today. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most.

Why do you love him?

He’s the most eclectic of all the classic rock performers. He’s an innovator in the whole heavy genre.



Ronald McSatan, 1 30, The pits of hell

What’s your name?

Ronald McSatan.

What’s your real name?

Ronald McSatan.

What’s the scariest thing that’s ever happened to you?

Cockroaches.

Are you stoked for Ozzy Osbourne?

Ozzy is going to be crazy. I’m looking forward to him.



Vegeta, 29, Houston

How stoked are you for Ozzy Osbourne?

Mathew: Oh, awesome. I’m super super super super excited. I love Ozzy Osbourne.

And why do you love him?

I got into him in the early 80s, and I just always loved his music. Him in Black Sabbath and him by himself and doing everything that he’s done, creating a new genre of music and still being alive after all the drugs that he’s done. He’s doing what he does. He always puts 110% out to his fans. I love his music. I relate to a lot of things that he says. He’s just an awesome person. I got to meet him once. He was doing his book signing for one of his latest books. It was one of my top things in terms of meeting artists.



