Shaq’s Remix of Black Dylan’s “Don’t Wanna Be Alone” is Guaranteed to Make You Lose It

There’s something about crooning, tastefully kitsch soul vocals – the kind that evoke your favorite guilty pleasure R&B tracks from the 90s – that’s irresistible. Add some hard-hitting garage beats on top of that and you’ve got yourself a song that goes down smooth like honey but also feels most at home in the late hours at a massive and mind-melting club in any major city. Today, that song is Aarhus-based producer Shaq‘s remix of Black Dylan’s “Don’t Wanna Be Alone”—and we’re betting that its club-ready potential won’t be left alone in the next few months, either.

Black Dylan is Danish soul/reggae singer Wafande‘s latest project, a collaboration with producer Nuplex that’s inspired by American soul with a contemporary yet retro twist. Shaq is a 20 year old producer whose heavy digs into the UK garage vibe have already paid off: he’s amassed a fan base all over Europe, plus released official remixes for people like Mendoza and Phlake. In “Don’t Wanna Be Alone”, he’s taken the warm soul of Black Dylan’s vocals and elevated them against the tried-and-true recipe of dance-ready electro beats, complete with some ultra-satisfying and heart-pumping drops artfully placed throughout. The result is a track that’s delightfully campy but in very much a tasteful way—with serious rowdiness potential to boot.

If you’re into this, Shaq live in the near future here:

Janaury 14 – SHAQ @ BRANDY

January 22 – SHAQ & FRIENDS @ DOUBLE RAINBOW

March 25 – SHAQ APROPOS LATE @ VEGA