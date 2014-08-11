Miley Cyrus and Kathleen Hanna Really Aren’t That Different

On an average day the Internet is mostly cat exploitation and bullshit dick pics, but every now and again it redeems itself by serving as a platform for some of the world’s most unlikely yet beautiful encounters: Katy Perry asking Lil B to a non-existent prom, Kanye driving around live-tweeting every single poor fashion choice he sees made by a member of the public and, most recently, Kathleen Hanna pitching an album to Miley Cyrus.

Last week, Cyrus posted two infamous pictures of Her Riot Highness on Instagram: that one where she has “SLUT” written across her stomach and another where she’s performing live in a glittery top and knickers rocking a visible pubes situation. Spotting some undeniable career similarities, Cyrus captioned them “fuck yeah” and “coolest ever”. A few days later, Hanna tweeted Miley saying – “so sweet you posted pics of me… have an idea for an album that only you are daring enough to make” – which was really casual when you consider that sentence will part the Bikini Kill fanbase faster than a pair of legs in front of Sean Connery in the 1960s.

But if you think about it, there really isn’t that much difference between Miley Cyrus and Kathleen Hanna. They’re both controversial feminist figures with a penchant for performing in their pants. They’re both unapologetic in the face of relentless criticism. The latter wrote a song called “I Like Fucking”, the former reinvented her career based almost entirely on that statement. It makes total sense that they might end up working together. Hanna has already spoken in support for Cyrus’ brand of feminism in interviews: “If she says she’s a feminist, then who I am to stop her? I’m not the feminist police. I don’t get to determine that. I’m happy that young women are embracing that term, for whatever…it means to them. Maybe for her it’s about freedom of sexuality and freedom of expression.”

Cyrus is yet to respond (at least publicly) to the proposal, but journalists and music blogs seem almost unanimously in favour of it becoming a reality, even writers for Jezebel, who not at all condescendingly hope that the experience might help Cyrus “learn a lot”. But this is the kind of collaboration that will either be pure genius or a complete clusterfuck. Remember when David Lynch and Karen O made those really great songs that stood the test of time? Yeah me neither. So the question is, what might a Kathleen Hanna and Miley Cyrus album (that should absolutely NOT be titled “Kathleen Hanna Montana”) actually be like?

Here’s several scenarios I’ve envisaged in my mind while day-dreaming about the day I’ll be able to watch Miley and Kathleen share a stage together.

Pure Pop Feminism

Fusing Hanna’s political intelligence with Cyrus’s devil may care attitude towards her labia, the two enter the studio and lay down a load of MTV-friendly bangers with titles like “Dressed 2 Kill” and “Husbanned” and “Twerking Full Time But Not On A Living Wage”. The cover art might feature Cyrus fellating an actual penis in the interest of avoiding any metaphors about subjugated women, dressed in a power suit with the arse cut out to reveal a tasteful tattoo of Simone De Beauvoir on one cheek and Kathleen Hanna on the other.

Are we all over the fact that feminist poster-girl Kathleen Hanna used to be a weed-dealing part-time stripper by now? Because if not, she should bust that shit wide open and do a whole narrative where a bunch of attitudes to stripping are explored by a bunch of different voices. Preferably with Miley doing something other than cumming on a concrete ball.

Miley Goes Punk

What if the last year of lewd finger gestures and tongue poses weren’t just part of a yung-bae-thinks-she’s-Tank-Girl PR stunt but actually subtle training wheels on her way to spearheading the biggest punk revolution post-Thatcher? Since Johnny Rotten is flogging butter now, how perfect it would be that the millennial answer to the Sex Pistols would arrive via a living meme.