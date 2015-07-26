Waka Flocka Won Over a Skeptical Gathering of the Juggalos Crowd by Force

Waka Flocka was one of the scheduled headliners at this week’s Gathering of the Juggalos, a pairing you’d think would make a lot of sense. But when the Atlanta brawler got on stage he was met with not just indifference, but actual bottles, cans and fireworks tossed his way on stage. Visibly upset but not shaken, Flocka shrugged off naysayers, jumped into the middle of the audience, and won them over, performing a handful of songs off stage and turning a tricky situation into a giant party in the process. Check out some photos and a quick video of Flocka performing in the crowd below.