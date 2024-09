​Pretzels, 2014. All photos by ​Walter Pearce

Here is a collection of portraits I have taken over the last few months. Included are photographs of friends, lovers, and people I have only met once. – ​Walter Pearce

Click ​he​re and ​here for parts one and two of Walter Pearce’s Photo Diary

​Henry



​Lauren



​Spencer



​Logan



​Mirella



​Morgan

