Walter Pearce Went to NYFW and Took Pictures of Fashions

Photos by Walter Pearce. Akeem Smith

You probably know Walter Pearce from the Eckhaus Latta poppers ad, but he also works as a photographer. Unlike most fashion photographers, he captures all facets of the industry and scene: runway show props, models having breakdowns, and zine launch parties. Pearce’s photos always look unique, so we sent him to New York Fashion Week to shoot our favorite shows and parties. They’re unlike any photos we’ve seen all season.

Videos by VICE

Ammerman Schlösberg

Ammerman Schlösberg

Ammerman Schlösberg

Ammerman Schlösberg

Backstage at Eckhaus Latta

Backstage at Eckhaus Latta

Backstage at Eckhaus Latta

Backstage at Hood by Air

Backstage at Hood by Air

Backstage at Hood by Air

Backstage at Luar Zepol

Backstage at Luar Zepol

Backstage at Moses Gauntlett Cheng

Backstage at Telfar

Backstage at Telfar

Backstage at Telfar

Backstage at Telfar

David Moses at the Gareth Pugh presentation

Essential Homme party

Ian Isiah at the Gareth Pugh presentation

Le1f at the Tenth Zine party

Lucid FC at the VFILES party

Moses Gauntlett Cheng

Pigalle x Nike presentation

Telfar

Tenth Zine party

Walter Pearce is an NYC-based photographer, writer, and model. Follow him on Instagram for more dry moments from exciting places and plenty of selfies.