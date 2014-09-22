Walter Pearce Went to NYFW and Took Pictures of Fashions

Photos by Walter Pearce. Akeem Smith
You probably know Walter Pearce from the Eckhaus Latta poppers ad, but he also works as a photographer. Unlike most fashion photographers, he captures all facets of the industry and scene: runway show props, models having breakdowns, and zine launch parties. Pearce’s photos always look unique, so we sent him to New York Fashion Week to shoot our favorite shows and parties. They’re unlike any photos we’ve seen all season.
Ammerman Schlösberg
Ammerman Schlösberg
Ammerman Schlösberg
Ammerman Schlösberg
Backstage at Eckhaus Latta
Backstage at Eckhaus Latta
Backstage at Eckhaus Latta
Backstage at Hood by Air
Backstage at Hood by Air
Backstage at Hood by Air
Backstage at Luar Zepol
Backstage at Luar Zepol
Backstage at Moses Gauntlett Cheng
Backstage at Telfar
Backstage at Telfar
Backstage at Telfar
Backstage at Telfar
David Moses at the Gareth Pugh presentation
Essential Homme party
Ian Isiah at the Gareth Pugh presentation
Le1f at the Tenth Zine party
Lucid FC at the VFILES party
Moses Gauntlett Cheng
Pigalle x Nike presentation
Telfar
Tenth Zine party
Walter Pearce is an NYC-based photographer, writer, and model. Follow him on Instagram for more dry moments from exciting places and plenty of selfies.