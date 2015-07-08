The New Video for LA Psych Wizards Wand Will Have You Seeing All the Stars

L.A. by way of San Franciso psych-punks Wand have just self-released the first single from their upcoming Drag City debut and it’s enough to cast quite a spell. 1000 Days is the third full-length record from the dynamic three-piece band, set to drop September 25 on the heels of a massive European tour that will last through the fall. The hazy single “Stolen Footsteps” employs a host of psychadelic whispers and swirling synths that are sure to curl up into your conscience for at least 1000 days. Watch the video for the track below and check out where to catch Wand on tour starting July 17th in Los Angeles. Pre-order 1000 Days here from Drag City.

Fri. July 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ MOCA

Wed. July 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Fri. July 31 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

Sat. Aug. 1 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

Fri. Aug. 14 – Saint Malo, FR @ Route du Rock Festival

Tue. Aug. 18 – Haarlem, NL @ Pastronaat Café

Wed. Aug. 19 – Luxembourg, LU @ Exit 07

Thu. Aug. 20 – Brussels, BE @ Homeplugged (house show)

Fri. Aug. 21 – Charleville-Meziere, FR @ Cabaret Vert festival

Sat. Aug. 22 – Trondheim, NO @ P Stereo Festival

Sun. Aug. 23 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

Thu. Aug. 27 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

Fri. Aug. 28 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Sein Festival

Sat. Aug. 29 – Geneva, CH @ L’Usine

Tue. Sept. 1 – Zurich, CH @ Kinski Club

Thu. Sept. 3 – Lisbon, PT @ Lux Fragil

Fri. Sept. 4 – Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival

Sat. Sept. 5 – Maastricht, NL @ Bruis Festival

Sun. Sept. 6 – Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

Mon. Sept. 7 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

Tue. Sept. 8 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Wed. Sept. 9 – London, UK @ Electrowerks Upstairs

Thu. Sept. 10 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

Fri. Sept. 11 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Sat. Sept. 12 – Birmingham, UK @ Rainbow House

Sun. Sept. 13 – Le Havre, FR @ Le Tetris

Mon. Sept. 14 – Tilburg, NL @ Incubate Festival

Tue. Sept. 15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Wed. Sept. 16 – Helsinki, FI @ Kuudes Linja

Thu. Sept. 17 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix club show

Fri. Sept. 18 – Angers, FR @ Levitation Festival

Sat. Sept. 19 – Leffinge, BE @ Leffingeleuren Festival

Mon. Sept. 21 – Barcelona, ES @ BAM Festival

Sat. Oct. 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom w/ Mac DeMarco

Sun. Nov. 1 – Seattle, WA @ Narwhal

Tue. Nov. 3 – Missoula, MT @ The Real Lounge

Thu. Nov. 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Entry

Fri. Nov. 6 – Iowa City, IA @ Witching Hour Festival

Sat. Nov. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Tue. Nov. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

Wed. Nov. 11 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Thu. Nov. 12 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East (upstairs)

Fri. Nov. 13 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Sat. Nov. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

Sun. Nov. 15 – Washington, DC @ DC9

Mon. Nov. 16 – Asheville, NC @ Tiger Mountain

Wed. Nov. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

Thu. Nov. 19 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone

Fri. Nov. 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

Sat. Nov. 21 – Austin, TX @ Red 7 (inside)

Sun. Nov. 22 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Tue. Nov. 24 – Tucson, AZ @ Solar Culture

Wed. Nov. 25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

