The New Video for LA Psych Wizards Wand Will Have You Seeing All the Stars

L.A. by way of San Franciso psych-punks Wand have just self-released the first single from their upcoming Drag City debut and it’s enough to cast quite a spell. 1000 Days is the third full-length record from the dynamic three-piece band, set to drop September 25 on the heels of a massive European tour that will last through the fall. The hazy single “Stolen Footsteps” employs a host of psychadelic whispers and swirling synths that are sure to curl up into your conscience for at least 1000 days. Watch the video for the track below and check out where to catch Wand on tour starting July 17th in Los Angeles. Pre-order 1000 Days here from Drag City.
Fri. July 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ MOCA
Wed. July 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
Fri. July 31 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
Sat. Aug. 1 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
Fri. Aug. 14 – Saint Malo, FR @ Route du Rock Festival
Tue. Aug. 18 – Haarlem, NL @ Pastronaat Café
Wed. Aug. 19 – Luxembourg, LU @ Exit 07
Thu. Aug. 20 – Brussels, BE @ Homeplugged (house show)
Fri. Aug. 21 – Charleville-Meziere, FR @ Cabaret Vert festival
Sat. Aug. 22 – Trondheim, NO @ P Stereo Festival
Sun. Aug. 23 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
Thu. Aug. 27 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
Fri. Aug. 28 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Sein Festival
Sat. Aug. 29 – Geneva, CH @ L’Usine
Tue. Sept. 1 – Zurich, CH @ Kinski Club
Thu. Sept. 3 – Lisbon, PT @ Lux Fragil
Fri. Sept. 4 – Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival
Sat. Sept. 5 – Maastricht, NL @ Bruis Festival
Sun. Sept. 6 – Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
Mon. Sept. 7 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
Tue. Sept. 8 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
Wed. Sept. 9 – London, UK @ Electrowerks Upstairs
Thu. Sept. 10 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
Fri. Sept. 11 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
Sat. Sept. 12 – Birmingham, UK @ Rainbow House
Sun. Sept. 13 – Le Havre, FR @ Le Tetris
Mon. Sept. 14 – Tilburg, NL @ Incubate Festival
Tue. Sept. 15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Wed. Sept. 16 – Helsinki, FI @ Kuudes Linja
Thu. Sept. 17 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix club show
Fri. Sept. 18 – Angers, FR @ Levitation Festival
Sat. Sept. 19 – Leffinge, BE @ Leffingeleuren Festival
Mon. Sept. 21 – Barcelona, ES @ BAM Festival
Sat. Oct. 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom w/ Mac DeMarco
Sun. Nov. 1 – Seattle, WA @ Narwhal
Tue. Nov. 3 – Missoula, MT @ The Real Lounge
Thu. Nov. 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Entry
Fri. Nov. 6 – Iowa City, IA @ Witching Hour Festival
Sat. Nov. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Tue. Nov. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
Wed. Nov. 11 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
Thu. Nov. 12 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East (upstairs)
Fri. Nov. 13 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
Sat. Nov. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC
Sun. Nov. 15 – Washington, DC @ DC9
Mon. Nov. 16 – Asheville, NC @ Tiger Mountain
Wed. Nov. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
Thu. Nov. 19 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone
Fri. Nov. 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
Sat. Nov. 21 – Austin, TX @ Red 7 (inside)
Sun. Nov. 22 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Tue. Nov. 24 – Tucson, AZ @ Solar Culture
Wed. Nov. 25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar