Warhorse’s ‘I Am Dying’ Will Melt Your Face (Again)

There are few better ways to end a band than by titling your last song “I Am Dying.” That’s exactly what Massachusetts-based doom band Warhorse did in 2005. Doom is a careful and meticulous art, and Warhorse did it right. They blended Sabbath-era blues riffs with obliterating vocals and enough dark walls of sound to transcend all of the usual run-of-the-mill stoner metal. It’s a heavy dose of sludge.

It’s really a shame they’re not around anymore, but thankfully Southern Lord is reissuing the band’s only album and EP together next week. While bands like Sleep and Electric Wizard encouraged us to “drop out of life with bong in hand” or mount the dopethrone, Warhorse conjures a genuine sense of exuberant doom and despair.

