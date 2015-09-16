Watch a Herculean Madman Do an Insane Obstacle Course and Get Crowned ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Read: Exploring Bobby Fisher’s Maniacal, Racist Genius

American Ninja Warrior has gone through six seasons without a champion, since no one has been able to actually complete the show’s insane obstacle course and win the $1 million prize. That all changed this week, when a guy named Isaac Caldiero strolled in and decimated the course like a true badass.

Caldiero, a busboy and professional rock climber, won by shimmying, rappelling, and generally jumping like a real-world Spider-Man across Mt. Midoriyama, American Ninja Warrior‘s name for their assault course that’s stumped the show’s 3,500 contestants lucky enough to make it that far.

Even crazier, another contestant, Geoff Britten, also completed the Mt. Midoriyama course on the same night as Caldiero, but Britten was 3.5 seconds too slow climbing up the final multiple-story-tall rope, so he couldn’t take home the fame, or the money, or the never-ending bragging rights. He slunk back into obscurity like the sad everyman he is and the world wept at Caldiero’s muscular feet.

Just watch the video and think about how you will never reach the sleek, physical prowess of a busboy named Isaac.

