Watch a Pre-Teen Kanye West Read a Poem About Martin Luther King

It’s been a good 29 months since the last Kanye West album and we are all struggling to maintain. Nevertheless, the last month has been a strong one in terms of baby-related news from camp Ye, and at this point we’re all so thirsty for new material that we’ll jump on whatever we can get.

On New Year’s Eve, he dropped a collaborative song with Paul McCartney (whoever that is HA HA) as a tribute to his baby daughter, North. And now we’ve been blessed with a video of baby Yeezus himself, reciting a poem about Martin Luther King in middle school.

The video (above) was shot in 1990, and features a 12/13-year-old Kanye fully suited up on stage. He approaches the podium and announces “MY NAME IS KANYE WEST”—with an inimitable confidence that could only come from someone who would grow up to say the words “I am Shakespeare in the flesh. Walt Disney, Nike, Google”—before proceeding to read a poem titled “His Name Means Love”, which goes like this:

“A man who fought for freedom / A man who fought for equality / Those who were against him / Were too blind to see / What this man was fighting for / So Blacks, Hispanics, Jews and Asians could put their foot in the door / Yes, we know that this man is great / That’s why today we celebrate / Everyone lifts their voice and sing / For a man who wanted freedom to ring / Martin Luther King is who I’m speaking of / A man whose name means love.”

The video was originally uploaded to YouTube in 2012, but Kim Kardashian gave it a re-boost yesterday via Twitter, unfortunately missing out on Martin Luther King Day by 24 hours but still managing to break the internet yet again.

