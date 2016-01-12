Good Politics: Kendrick Lamar and Barack Obama Hug it Out in The White House

Ever since President Barack Obama named “How Much A Dollar Cost” as his favourite song of 2015, the twin worlds of K-Dot and the POTUS have been percolating like crazy. The blossoming bromance has now reached its apex with Kendrick being granted a sit-down with Obama in The Oval Office, to discuss the youth mentoring programme that the rapper – and creator of Noisey’s 2015 album of the year – is fronting over in the States.

Sadly we don’t know the small details of their conversation, though considering Kendrick’s current uncontested position as the true upholder of rap’s social conscience, we’re guessing they weren’t chowing down about their favourite Pop Tart flavour (it’s Blueberry, by the way). What we do know is that in the promo video for the mentoring programme, Kendrick says they discussed “topics concerning the inner cities, the problem, the solutions, and furthermore embracing the youth.” Also, according to Obama’s senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, Obama rather sweetly tried to put a nervous KL at ease by saying “Can you believe we’re both sitting in The Oval Office?” You guys.

Rest assured that, even in an alternate universe where David Cameron invites Skepta to Number 10, the conversation would go nothing like this: