Watch and Learn from Beaty Heart’s Video for “Banana Bread”

Beaty Heart have a new video out and I’m very into it. Here are a few things you should know about them, as well as a few things you can learn from this video:

1. Their pysch-pop is a blend of skippy beats, nimble guitars, joyful melodies, and falsetto yelps. If you have any love for Tanlines, Animal Collective or, to a lesser extent, Vampire Weekend, you will find this ditty a pleasurable listen.

2. On a tangent, it also reminds me of the theme tune to True Romance, which is always worth a re-watch.



3. As this trio went to art college, they’re rightfully preoccupied by the visuals they put out alongside their music. Which explains this video…

4. There’s no shame in blending in with the background—in fact Beaty Heart encourage it.

5. Clashing patterns are very chic.

6. Beaty Heart don’t like shoes, however Noisey does encourage footwear.

7. There was no banana bread featured in this video. It is unclear how much, if any, was consumed in the making of either the video or the song, but I wouldn’t mind a slice of it right now.

“Banana Bread” is lifted from their latest LP Mixed Blessings, out now via Nusic Sounds/Caroline.

Beaty Heart Tour Dates



September

19 THE FONDA THEATRE Los Angeles CA ∞

20 BELLY UP TAVERN Solana Beach CA ∞

22 THE CRESCENT BALLROOM Phoenix AZ ∞

24 THE MOHAWK Austin TX ∞

25 FITZGERALD’S Housten TX ∞

26 REPUBLIC New Orleans LA ∞

27 TERMINAL WEST Atlanta GA ∞

28 EXIT IN Nashville TN ∞

30 BLACK CAT Washington DC ∞

October

01 WARSAW Brooklyn NY ∞

02 IRVING PLAZA New York NY ∞

03 THE SINCLAIR Boston MA ∞

∞ = w/ Jungle

