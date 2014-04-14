Watch Angel Haze Take on Her Crew at Go Karting

Madonna likes to receive a massage and a facial, Selena Gomez eats pickles, smart people have a poop – the moment before a show is mostly spent chilling out, unless you’re Angel Haze.

O2 spent the day with Angel in the run up to her show at O2 Academy Birmingham razzing around a racetrack, burning rubber, and wearing helmets that fit too tight and hurt your head. Above is video evidence of everything.

Videos by VICE

Head to http://www.youtube.com/user/O2AcademyTV for the best in live music video content, brought to you by O2.

We Made Mac Miller Eat Jellied Eels, Scotch Eggs and Monster Munch