Watch The Finest Moment of the Brits: When Annie Lennox, Gary Oldman and Lorde Paid Tribute to Bowie

The best moment at the Brits last night was the ten-minute tribute to David Bowie, who was posthumously honored with the Icon Award.

First, Annie Lennox came onstage to deliver a eulogy so powerful, that had it come from anyone less commanding, endearing and legendary, they would have shattered into a thousand tiny pieces. She told the audience: “The legacy of his extraordinary sound and vision will be loved and revered for as long as the earth still spins.”

Then Gary Oldman, a longtime friend of Bowie’s, stepped up to offer us a glimpse into Bowie’s final days that we’d heard bits of, but never told in such a deeply personal way. He described Bowie as “The very definition, the living embodiment of that singular word ‘icon’.” He told a story about Bowie signing an autograph for a fan in the street, only to turn to Oldman afterwards and say they would be disappointed when they found out he’d signed it “Gary Oldman”. He told us about Bowie first writing to him to say he had cancer, but that his cheekbones had never looked better.

Of course, when it came to performing the actual Bowie tribute, the Brits did what it always does when it needs a high profile job done well – it brought in an international artist: the very able and humble, Lorde. Who, when Bowie passed away in January, wrote a touching and personal tribute on Facebook describing the first time they met: “I realised I was proud of my spiky strangeness because he had been proud of his.”

Watch the speeches followed by Lorde’s performance below.