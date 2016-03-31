Watch Ariana Grande’s Visual for “Dangerous Woman”

In a couple of months, Ariana Grande’s awaited third full-length record Dangerous Woman will be out, another record bound to be full of smooth R&B goodness. She’s shown how far she’s come in becoming a real talent, dominating a recent Saturday Night Live appearance with her leading single for “Dangerous Woman.” Today, she’s released the first visual for the song, aptly pulling the track’s sensuality and creating a simple but effective adaptation where Grande lies around a bed, intimately close to the camera. It’s one of her most sensual videos yet, and only the first of many to come if the title is a giveaway.