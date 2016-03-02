A$AP Rocky’s Impersonation of Tyler, the Creator is So Good, It’s Like a Rap Game Freaky Friday

Like all great double acts – Sonny and Cher, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee – some of the best partnerships begin on the stage. Perhaps one of the most recent and touching bromances to have blossomed from this working relationship is A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator: two extreme personalities who have found themselves operating in the same atmosphere.

After years of rivalry rumours between A$AP Mob and Odd Future, the pair came together for a tour in the latter half of last year that featured one of the funniest tour trailers in memory. Following on from the success of the tour, Rocky recently stopped by Tyler’s GOLF Radio show to talk about their time together on the road, who’s better at go-karting, and the importance of drifting on Mario Kart.

Bouncing back and forth off eachother with jabs and competitive jokes, things take a turn towards the twilight zone when Rocky impersonates his host and manages to sound more like Tyler than Tyler does in some sort of weird rap game Freaky Friday.

Watch the video below, tell your office buddy you love them, and bask in the heartwarming glow of real life occupation-based friendship.