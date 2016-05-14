Watch Billy Corgan Cover The Velvet Underground in His Tea House

Billy Corgan is many things. A tea proprietor, a lover of puns and cats, in recent years very conservative-minded, and maybe just a flat out wild man. But what’s undeniable, is his love and continued dedication to play great music. Yesterday, he went over to his tea house Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park, IL to give his fans and attendees a real treat. Armed with just an acoustic guitar and his Smashing Pumpkins band mate Jeff Schroeder, the two played a variety of tracks including The Velvet Underground’s “Who Loves The Sun.” It’s a cool and quick thing to do for fans, and there’s something very enjoyable about watching him wear a Chicago Bull’s hat with his initials playing the track.