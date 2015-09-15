Face Temptation with BJ the Chicago Kid and Chance the Rapper’s “Church” Video

Decisions, decisions: “She say she wanna drink, do drugs and have sex tonight / But I got chruch in the morning,” BJ the Chicago Kid debates alongside Chance the Rapper in the new video for “Church,” the latest single off of the R&B wunderkind’s forthcoming major labor deubt In My Mind.

The track dropped a month ago and its sultry video follow-up lives up to its ode to temptation. Director Scott Lazes offers up sparse tableaus of low lights, slow pans and alternating flashes of skin and empty church pews that do well to match the single’s slow-burning, highly-suggestive vibes.

Chance and BJ might spend the song weighing sin against piety, but in the end there’s only one thing you’ll want to do after hearing it, and it ain’t praying. Sometimes, you just don’t wanna get saved.

Check out the video for “Church” below:

