Watch Bono, Glen Hansard, Hozier, and Others Busk for Charity in Dublin on Christmas Eve

For six years, Bono has come home to Ireland at Christmas to busk in the streets for homeless charities, and this year was no different. The U2 frontman came to Dublin on Christmas Eve with a group of hometown superstars including Hozier, Glen Hansard, the Script, and others to perform in the Irish capital city’s biggest shopping thoroughfare Grafton Street. Below you’ll find video of Bono leading the group through Rattle and Hum‘s “When Love Comes to Town,” originally a duet with the late B.B. King, Songs of Innocence‘s “Every Breaking Wave,” and a bit of Hozier doing his signature “Take Me to Church.” (via)