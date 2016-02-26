Watch Chief Keef and A$AP Rocky Party in the “Superheroes” Video

Last summer Chief Keef released the long awaited Bang 3, his strongest body of work in some time, and on the short list of features was A$AP Rocky, costarring in an outrageous, shrieking banger called “Superheroes.” Fast forward today, where we finally get a video treatment for the song. It’s simple in concept and scope: Our heroes dance around a fancy sports car in a dimly lit room with a bunch of their friends. As usual with Chief Keef, his charm and magnetism carry the clip where others like him might lean on the scenery. Watch “Superheroes” below.