Watch David Bowie’s Creepy Video for “Lazarus”, by Breaking Bad Director Bo Johan Renck

David Bowie’s new album Blackstar is out tomorrow, and today’s he dropped a video to accompany the brooding elegy that is “Lazarus”. In it, Bowie sports a decidedly David Lynch hairdo, and with the new series of Twin Peaks just around the corner, that now firmly establishes the style as this season’s must have for all older white male extroverts. But wait, what’s this? Is that an open closet with a woman slowly creeping out drenched in darkness?

Yes, in true Bowie style, the creepy, ecstatic and momentarily terrifying video – which has many thematic similarities and continuations from his last video for “Blackstar” – is packed full of weirdness and wonder, and will leaving you asking yourself lots of frantic all caps questions, such as: WHY’S HE GOT BUTTONS FOR EYES!? and WHO THE FUCK IS UNDER THAT BED!? and of course, WHAT’S HE WRITING DOWN WITH THAT FOUNTAIN PEN? DO PEOPLE STILL USE FOUNTAIN PENS!?

It’s directed by Bo Johan Renck who was responsible for three episodes of Breaking Bad, one of The Walking Dead, and Bowie’s previous “Blackstar” video, and you have to take your hat off to his quite spiritual camera work, which makes the viewer feel as though they are floating around Bowie. Like they are Bowie, looking down on Bowie. Deep, huh?

Watch the whole thing below: