Shaquille O’Neal and Drake Used Their Mouths to Breathe Life Into a Dying Meme

The world wide web used to be a fun place; we would play games here, writing in our Live Journals and sharing things that were meaningful. Now we just talk about Drake. Or at least that’s what it feels like, as he appears like an omnipresent goblin on our news feeds – guesting on other artists tracks, “running” his own Beats 1 radio show, and prepping a new album.

Today in Drake: a performance, a song, and a video, of sorts. Yesterday evening, Shaquille O’Neal asked Drake to perform his way through a few bars from “Back to Back” while Shaq moved his mouth and made a sub-par beatboxing noise with it. Shaq’s court skills might put most of our entire existences to shame, but it’s fair to say the man just cannot do percussion with his mouth. More interesting than that, though, is the fact that Drake actually offered to freestyle something and Shaq cut him short, requesting “Back to Back” instead of unleashing some new bars. We’ll never know what they would have been.

Anyway, have a watch below and keep that sweet Drake coursing through your veins.