Watch Fetty Wap’s Touching Tribute to a Ten Year Old Fan Battling Brain Injury

Fetty Wap is a really awesome dude, if you haven’t noticed yet. Recently, Fetty sent a video message to a ten year old fan battling a very serious injury. The ten year old, Anthony, is currently hospitalized and battling a Hypoxic Anoxic brain injury after suffering a seizure. Anthony’s mom contacted Fetty to tell him about her son’s situation, and he replied with a video message, wishing him well in recovering from the debilitating injury and sending his prayers.

You can watch the video below, and if you can, please support Anthony at his GoFundMe page.