Don’t know First Aid Kit? Well, you definitely should—and if you need some convincing, just check out this video of their live performance at Roskilde Festival. The two women sing like some sort of modern day incarnations of country goddesses, plus make music that goes down smooth like buttermilk. Or vodka. Whatever. It’s smooth, it’s nice, you’ll feel all calm after listening to this, so check it out below—courtesy of Roskilde Festival.