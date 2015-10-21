Watch Flo Rida Force a 62-Year Old Man to Stage Dive into Reality

For legal reasons, we can’t say that rapper Flo Rida or his performance of the now unfortunately titled “Going Down For Real” is responsible for the disturbing fate of this poor gentleman pictured above, but we can explain the chain of events that may have led to it. Performing to a crowd of old and decrepit baby boomers with lanyards, he engages in an intense and muscular high five with one bald headed patron on stage before signalling to somebody off-screen. This somebody reveals himself to be someone who, after some quiet encouragement from said rapper, raises his arms and readies himself to be received and carried by the adoring audience. However, as he dives into the abyss, the only thing his body feels is the hardwood floor.

Sadly, nobody tries to pick him up. In fact most—including Flo Rida—seemed indifferent to there being one less life in the room. That is it. There is no resolution and still no name or answers for this John Doe. Was this planned? Perhaps the result of a well-organized coup that was leaked to the internet when the aforementioned old man realized he was being set up for a literal fall? We will probably never know. However, if there is one thing we do know it is that it indeed, went down… for real.

