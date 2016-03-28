Watch Clips of LCD Soundsystem’s First Performance in Five Years

Photo via YouTube

Last night, LCD Soundsystem reunited to play their first concert in five years at New York City’s legendary venue Webster Hall. The absence of James Murphy and company is something we’ve felt hard over the last few years. The band’s final show was a landmark event for indie music, selling out Madison Square Garden multiple nights in a row and giving their career a 29-song sendoff, reminding their city exactly why their music facilitated rock and electronic music combining to form a dancey, feisty beast in the mid 2000s.

Their reunion yesterday was a more intimate affair at Webster Hall, a venue that fits just around 1200 people, in part to prepare the band for their upcoming headlining spots in the festival circuit at Coachella, Bonnaroo, and New York’s Panorama. But the band didn’t skimp on putting in their all to fans in attendance, with James Murphy crooning over the assortment of synthesizers and accompanying guitarists and percussionists. It set the place off in a dancing frenzy, like the band had never left in the first place. New York fuckin’ loved it.

“Get Innocuous”

“Dance Yrself Clean”

“Daft Punk Is Playing at My House”

“All My Friends”

“Home”

—