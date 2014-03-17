Watch Giana Factory’s Video for “Lemon Moon” Featuring Exorcist Bob Larson

Last year VICE traveled to Ukraine to investigate Reverend Bob Larson and his 18-year-old daughter Brynne, plus her two besties Tess and Savannah. Collectively they’re known as the Teenage Exorcists. Under Larson’s tutelage this perky teen trio lay their hands on ex-drug addicts—not to mention the mentally disturbed and emotionally damaged—with the express purpose of expunging these poor people of the evil spirits apparently inhabiting their souls. Truly this doc reveals more about mass hysteria, human desperation and one man’s desire to exploit this. It’s fascinating and depressing in equal measure and you can watch the full doc here.

All of which brings us to the return of Denmark’s Giana Factory and the premiere of the video for their first single, “Lemon Moon” (off their forthcoming second album of the same name), which stars Rev Larson and his photogenic demon-fighters. Fronted by Loui Foo (sister of Sharin of The Raveonettes) and flanked by Lisbet Fritze and Sofie Johanne, Giana Factory specialize in a wintry wonderful kind of pop—all throbbing synths, quivering guitars, and clipped, canned beats. It’s music that’s given a human heartbeat by Loui’s effortlessly expelled vocals which are downy-soft but harbor a cool confidence at their core. (Check “Rainbow Girl” for further evidence.)

But back to the video: filmmakers Sam Osborn and Samantha Shannon have also made a documentary about Larson (the full length will be released episodically later this year), and this Osborn-directed video for “Lemon Moon” features excerpts from said film, specifically the real life exorcism of a young girl in a “Choose Couture” t-shirt. The song’s Moroder-grooves artfully interspersed with the teen trio’s;s impassioned incantations and the Juicy Couture kid’s Satanic moaning. The theater and fallacy makes an uncomfortable watch and this is an even better song.

Kim is first watched The Exorcist when she was eight years old and she's loved horror films ever since.




