Watch Gucci Mane’s Animated Video for “All My Children”

​Coming off of a week where he spent time as a fashion critic for Vogue​ and talking about how he stayed so focused while in prison​ with Hot 97, Gucci Mane is in cartoon form in his new video for song, “All My Children,” which is directed by LA-based duo Yashxana who have worked with artists like Flying Lotus, The Underachievers, and Mac Miller in the past. The track is featured on Gucci’s first post-prison album Everybody Looking and shows him looking outward, recognizing his influence on the new rising generation of rappers.

From the looks of it, a few of the characters depicted in the animation are Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, and 21 Savage, all of whom Gucci mentioned in his Hot 97 interview as new artists he’d like to work with. In the video, his rap children are being delivered in the hospital, leading car chases and playing baseball with Dad. On October 17, Gucci Mane is set to release his second album of the year, Woptober.

