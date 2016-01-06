It Turns Out Ice Cube, Kevin Hart and Conan O’Brien are the World’s Best Driving Instructors

Anybody who has had a driving lesson will know that it’s one of the most nerve wracking experiences a person can have next to a pregnancy scare and needing to poo thirty minutes into a 6 hour Megabus journey, when that guy. But what if your driving instructors were Ice Cube and Kevin Hart?

In a Conan sketch titled “Ride Along” (a spin-off of Ice Cube and Kevin Hart’s Drive Along franchise), Cube and Hart teach people the rules of the road. In part one (which aired in 2013) they taught Conan himself how to roll around Hollywood, and in the latest installment all three of them give Diana Chang, a member of staff on Conan, a student driving lesson. Is it possible to learn how to overtake properly while: Ice Cube is trying to prepare you for a drive-by, Kevin Hart is asking you if you’ve ever had coke blown up your bum, and Conan O’Brien is talking about his “balls to the wall” college days? Watch below to find out, but for now here is one solid piece of advice from Ice Cube to the world: “Tupac was one of the biggest thugs I know, and he always wore his seatbelt.”

