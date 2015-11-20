Watch Justin Bieber Cover Kanye West and Alanis Morissette in Carpool Karaoke

Have you ever wanted to play dress up with Justin Bieber? James Corden got to live out the wildest dreams of every teenage girl in the world, as he was able to go shopping with Bieber in between his carpool karaoke sessions. Bieber, who has been “rocking a lot of long shirts” lately, takes the talk show host on a drive around Beverley Hills, all while ducking away from fans and the paparazzi. Justin plays some of his new songs off Purpose throughout, but also dives into Kanye West’s “Stronger” and Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” to prove that he has an adult and refined musical palette. He also discusses shrinkage regarding a specific picture, but we’ll leave the details to your imagination.

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.