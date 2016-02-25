Justin Bieber (and a Man in a Hat) Turned the Brit Awards into a Temporary Cookout Last Night

The Brit Awards 2016 took place last night and, in all honesty, when boiled down it is reduced to the following few moments: Rihanna and Drake, a lack of grime artists, a woman dressed in a very skimpy outfit randomly appearing live on camera to twinkle at Ant and Dec, the tribute to David Bowie, Queen Adele, and this performance from Justin Bieber.

For his segment, the latest in Bieber’s ever-continuing reinvention, he attempted to turn the Brit Awards into some sort of camp cookout, replete with fire, questionable beach wear, and the obligatory dude with an acoustic guitar (in this case, James Bay). The performance starts off with the pair strumming their dulcet tones through “Love Yourself”, before Bieber decides he’s had enough and skips on down to the mainstage to bust some moves (and let some fireworks off) to his smash hit “Sorry.”

Videos by VICE

Watch below: